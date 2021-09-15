Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.33% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.33%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.33%.

The best performers of the session on the were National Gas & Industrialization Co (SE:), which rose 5.11% or 3.00 points to trade at 61.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Methanol Chemicals Company (SE:) added 4.68% or 1.50 points to end at 33.55 and SABIC AgriNutrients Co (SE:) was up 4.48% or 6.00 points to 140.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Real Estate Co. (SE:), which fell 4.19% or 1.06 points to trade at 24.24 at the close. National Metal Manufacturing Co. (SE:) declined 2.22% or 0.90 points to end at 39.60 and Jabal Omar Development Company (SE:) was down 1.98% or 0.65 points to 32.10.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 108 to 80 and 20 ended unchanged.

Shares in Methanol Chemicals Company (SE:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.68% or 1.50 to 33.55. Shares in SABIC AgriNutrients Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 4.48% or 6.00 to 140.00.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 3.01% or 2.12 to $72.58 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 2.81% or 2.07 to hit $75.67 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.58% or 10.40 to trade at $1796.70 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.15% to 4.4330, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7507.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 92.457.