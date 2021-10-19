Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.29% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.29% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Tourism Enterprise Co. (SE:), which rose 4.34% or 3.10 points to trade at 74.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Al Rajhi Bank (SE:) added 3.12% or 4.20 points to end at 139.00 and Middle East Paper Co (SE:) was up 2.88% or 1.30 points to 46.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (SE:), which fell 3.50% or 2.80 points to trade at 77.20 at the close. Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co (SE:) declined 3.13% or 1.30 points to end at 40.30 and Alinma Tokio Marine Co (SE:) was down 3.11% or 1.00 points to 31.20.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 142 to 62 and 6 ended unchanged.

Shares in Al Rajhi Bank (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 3.12% or 4.20 to 139.00. Shares in Middle East Paper Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 2.88% or 1.30 to 46.50.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 0.33% or 0.27 to $81.42 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 0.28% or 0.24 to hit $84.09 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.64% or 11.35 to trade at $1777.05 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.40% to 4.3714, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7509.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.34% at 93.627.

