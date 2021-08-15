Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.25% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.25%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.25% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Ataa Educational Co (SE:), which rose 9.89% or 6.50 points to trade at 72.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. (SE:) added 7.45% or 12.00 points to end at 173.00 and Al-Rajhi Cooperative Insurance (SE:) was up 5.58% or 5.50 points to 104.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Chemical Company (SE:), which fell 3.39% or 1.45 points to trade at 41.35 at the close. Saudi Ground Services Co (SE:) declined 3.10% or 1.10 points to end at 34.35 and Al Hammadi Co (SE:) was down 2.88% or 1.20 points to 40.50.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 108 to 90 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in Ataa Educational Co (SE:) rose to all time highs; rising 9.89% or 6.50 to 72.20.

Crude oil for October delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $68.21 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 1.50% or 1.07 to hit $70.24 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.70% or 29.75 to trade at $1781.55 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.58% to 4.4241, while USD/SAR fell 0.01% to 3.7501.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.56% at 92.517.