Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.17% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.17%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.17% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund (SE:), which rose 6.26% or 0.92 points to trade at 15.62 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Fisheries Co. (SE:) added 5.71% or 3.20 points to end at 59.20 and The Company for Coop. Insurance (SE:) was up 4.63% or 4.00 points to 90.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al Sorayai Trading&Industrial Group (SE:), which fell 9.90% or 13.20 points to trade at 120.20 at the close. Wafrah for Industry and Development Company SJSC (SE:) declined 5.32% or 7.80 points to end at 138.80 and Hail Cement Company (SE:) was down 4.08% or 0.64 points to 15.04.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 142 to 51 and 15 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 1.12% or 0.87 to $76.56 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 0.85% or 0.69 to hit $80.39 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.06% or 1.00 to trade at $1762.80 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.04% to 4.3354, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 94.160.