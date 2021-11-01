Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.16% By Investing.com

© Reuters Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.16%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.16%.

The best performers of the session on the were Amlak Intl for Real Estate Finance (SE:), which rose 3.26% or 0.81 points to trade at 25.65 at the close. Meanwhile, Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance (SE:) added 3.20% or 0.56 points to end at 18.06 and Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SE:) was up 2.77% or 4.60 points to 170.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mouwasat Medical Services Company (SE:), which fell 2.87% or 5.20 points to trade at 175.80 at the close. National Petrochemical Company (SE:) declined 2.49% or 1.15 points to end at 45.05 and Alujain Corporation (SE:) was down 2.46% or 1.50 points to 59.50.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 120 to 74 and 17 ended unchanged.

Shares in Amlak Intl for Real Estate Finance (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.26% or 0.81 to 25.65.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 1.14% or 0.95 to $84.52 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 1.23% or 1.03 to hit $84.75 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.56% or 10.05 to trade at $1793.95 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.09% to 4.3403, while USD/SAR fell 0.01% to 3.7508.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.05% at 94.078.