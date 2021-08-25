Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.14% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.14%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Transport & Investment Co (SE:), which rose 7.82% or 2.90 points to trade at 40.00 at the close. Meanwhile, United Int Transportation Company (SE:) added 5.70% or 2.80 points to end at 51.90 and Al Omran Industrial & Trading Co (SE:) was up 4.88% or 5.40 points to 116.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Amana Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:), which fell 4.44% or 2.40 points to trade at 51.60 at the close. Arab Sea Information Systems Co SJSC (SE:) declined 4.20% or 6.80 points to end at 155.00 and Tourism Enterprise Co. (SE:) was down 3.91% or 2.50 points to 61.50.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 105 to 88 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in United Int Transportation Company (SE:) rose to all time highs; rising 5.70% or 2.80 to 51.90.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.19% or 0.13 to $67.41 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.06% or 0.04 to hit $70.37 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.03% or 18.55 to trade at $1789.95 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.02% to 4.4065, while USD/SAR rose 0.03% to 3.7514.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 92.998.