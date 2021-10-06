Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.14% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.14%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.14% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Taiba Holding Co. (SE:), which rose 5.52% or 1.90 points to trade at 36.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co CSJC (SE:) added 3.93% or 8.00 points to end at 211.60 and Malath Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) was up 3.55% or 1.05 points to 30.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Yamamah Saudi Cement Co. (SE:), which fell 4.40% or 1.30 points to trade at 28.25 at the close. Hail Cement Company (SE:) declined 3.80% or 0.62 points to end at 15.68 and Najran Cement Company (SE:) was down 3.47% or 0.72 points to 20.02.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 129 to 67 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in Taiba Holding Co. (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 5.52% or 1.90 to 36.35.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 1.46% or 1.15 to $77.78 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 1.32% or 1.09 to hit $81.47 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.15% or 2.65 to trade at $1758.25 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.48% to 4.3280, while USD/SAR fell 0.01% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.60% at 94.338.