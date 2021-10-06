Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.14% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.14%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.14% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Taiba Holding Co. (SE:), which rose 5.52% or 1.90 points to trade at 36.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co CSJC (SE:) added 3.93% or 8.00 points to end at 211.60 and Malath Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) was up 3.55% or 1.05 points to 30.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Yamamah Saudi Cement Co. (SE:), which fell 4.40% or 1.30 points to trade at 28.25 at the close. Hail Cement Company (SE:) declined 3.80% or 0.62 points to end at 15.68 and Najran Cement Company (SE:) was down 3.47% or 0.72 points to 20.02.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 129 to 67 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in Taiba Holding Co. (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 5.52% or 1.90 to 36.35.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 1.46% or 1.15 to $77.78 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 1.32% or 1.09 to hit $81.47 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.15% or 2.65 to trade at $1758.25 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.48% to 4.3280, while USD/SAR fell 0.01% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.60% at 94.338.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR