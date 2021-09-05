Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.14% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.14%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ash-Sharqiyah Development Company (SE:), which rose 9.36% or 9.40 points to trade at 109.80 at the close. Meanwhile, The National Co for Glass Industrie (SE:) added 6.67% or 2.80 points to end at 44.80 and Batic Investments and Logistics Co (SE:) was up 6.67% or 2.75 points to 44.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Baazeem Trading Co (SE:), which fell 2.78% or 3.80 points to trade at 133.00 at the close. Leejam Sports Company SJSC (SE:) declined 2.34% or 2.20 points to end at 92.00 and Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance (SE:) was down 2.11% or 0.48 points to 22.28.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 99 to 88 and 21 ended unchanged.

Shares in Batic Investments and Logistics Co (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 6.67% or 2.75 to 44.00.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 1.24% or 0.87 to $69.12 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.78% or 0.57 to hit $72.46 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.04% or 18.75 to trade at $1830.25 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.04% to 4.4546, while USD/SAR fell 0.01% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 92.132.