Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.10% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.10%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Sorayai Trading&Industrial Group (SE:), which rose 5.61% or 6.40 points to trade at 120.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Basic Chemical Industries Co (SE:) added 4.57% or 1.95 points to end at 44.60 and SABIC AgriNutrients Co (SE:) was up 4.29% or 6.00 points to 146.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SE:), which fell 4.76% or 8.00 points to trade at 160.00 at the close. Kingdom Holding Company (SE:) declined 4.43% or 0.48 points to end at 10.36 and Bupa Arabia for Coop. Insurance (SE:) was down 3.74% or 5.80 points to 149.20.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 109 to 83 and 16 ended unchanged.

Shares in Basic Chemical Industries Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 4.57% or 1.95 to 44.60. Shares in SABIC AgriNutrients Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 4.29% or 6.00 to 146.00.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 1.18% or 0.86 to $71.75 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 1.03% or 0.78 to hit $74.68 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 2.19% or 39.30 to trade at $1755.50 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.48% to 4.4096, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7506.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.40% at 92.903.

