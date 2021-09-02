Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.08% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.08%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were National Gas & Industrialization Co (SE:), which rose 9.87% or 5.30 points to trade at 59.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Arabian Pipes Company (SE:) added 5.81% or 1.12 points to end at 20.40 and Tihama Advertising&Public Relations (SE:) was up 4.94% or 2.50 points to 53.10 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tanmiah Food Company SCJSC (SE:), which fell 2.38% or 2.80 points to trade at 115.00 at the close. Raydan Co (SE:) declined 2.30% or 0.70 points to end at 29.80 and Dallah Healthcare Holding Company (SE:) was down 1.93% or 1.50 points to 76.10.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 115 to 74 and 19 ended unchanged.

Shares in National Gas & Industrialization Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 9.87% or 5.30 to 59.00.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 2.26% or 1.55 to $70.14 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 2.01% or 1.44 to hit $73.03 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.46% or 8.40 to trade at $1807.60 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.13% to 4.4457, while USD/SAR fell 0.01% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 92.398.