Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.06% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.06%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.06% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Batic Investments and Logistics Co (SE:), which rose 4.30% or 1.85 points to trade at 44.90 at the close. Meanwhile, Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE:) added 3.64% or 1.40 points to end at 39.90 and Saudi Arabian Mining Company (SE:) was up 3.27% or 2.40 points to 75.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sadr Logistics Co (SE:), which fell 3.48% or 14.00 points to trade at 388.00 at the close. Al Sagr Co-operative Insurance Co (SE:) declined 3.43% or 0.58 points to end at 16.34 and The National Co for Glass Industrie (SE:) was down 3.36% or 1.50 points to 43.15.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 108 to 78 and 21 ended unchanged.

Shares in Batic Investments and Logistics Co (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 4.30% or 1.85 to 44.90. Shares in Saudi Arabian Mining Company (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 3.27% or 2.40 to 75.80.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 1.01% or 0.70 to $68.59 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.29% or 0.21 to hit $72.01 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.73% or 31.65 to trade at $1802.05 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.18% to 4.4429, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7507.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.47% at 92.465.