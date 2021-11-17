Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.05% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.05%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were Sadr Logistics Co (SE:), which rose 6.72% or 28.20 points to trade at 448.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Real Estate Co. (SE:) added 6.64% or 1.42 points to end at 22.80 and Alujain Corporation (SE:) was up 4.53% or 2.60 points to 60.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al Sorayai Trading&Industrial Group (SE:), which fell 4.26% or 1.50 points to trade at 33.70 at the close. Maharah Human Resources Co (SE:) declined 2.44% or 2.00 points to end at 80.00 and Taiba Holding Co. (SE:) was down 2.34% or 1.00 points to 41.70.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 99 to 96 and 20 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 0.65% or 0.52 to $79.22 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.53% or 0.44 to hit $81.99 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.58% or 10.80 to trade at $1864.90 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.16% to 4.2386, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7512.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 95.985.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR