Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.05% By Investing.com

© Reuters Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.05%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were Sadr Logistics Co (SE:), which rose 6.72% or 28.20 points to trade at 448.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Real Estate Co. (SE:) added 6.64% or 1.42 points to end at 22.80 and Alujain Corporation (SE:) was up 4.53% or 2.60 points to 60.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al Sorayai Trading&Industrial Group (SE:), which fell 4.26% or 1.50 points to trade at 33.70 at the close. Maharah Human Resources Co (SE:) declined 2.44% or 2.00 points to end at 80.00 and Taiba Holding Co. (SE:) was down 2.34% or 1.00 points to 41.70.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 99 to 96 and 20 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 0.65% or 0.52 to $79.22 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.53% or 0.44 to hit $81.99 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.58% or 10.80 to trade at $1864.90 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.16% to 4.2386, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7512.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 95.985.