Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.01% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.01%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.01%.

The best performers of the session on the were Aseer Trading Tourism&Manufacturing (SE:), which rose 9.96% or 2.35 points to trade at 25.95 at the close. Meanwhile, ALABDULLATIF CO. (SE:) added 4.29% or 1.45 points to end at 35.25 and National Gypsum Company (SE:) was up 3.26% or 1.55 points to 49.15 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al-Rajhi Cooperative Insurance (SE:), which fell 3.08% or 3.00 points to trade at 94.40 at the close. Middle East Paper Co (SE:) declined 2.82% or 1.20 points to end at 41.30 and Aldrees Petroleum & Transport Svcs (SE:) was down 2.57% or 1.90 points to 72.10.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 105 to 88 and 14 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 0.31% or 0.23 to $75.06 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 0.46% or 0.36 to hit $77.99 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.38% or 6.55 to trade at $1730.95 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.49% to 4.3602, while USD/SAR fell 0.01% to 3.7509.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.42% at 94.172.