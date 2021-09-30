Saudi Arabia Sees Revenue Bump From Oil in 2022, Deficit Shrinks

Article content By Vivian Nereim and Matthew Martin (Bloomberg) — Saudi Arabia has raised its revenue expectations for next year and plans to narrow its budget deficit to 1.6% of economic output as higher oil prices and production help the kingdom’s economy rebound from the pandemic. Revenue is expected to reach 903 billion riyals in 2022, higher than a forecast last year of 864 billion riyals, the finance ministry said in a preliminary budget statement. Spending is expected to be the same as planned at 955 billion riyals. Meanwhile, this year’s budget deficit is expected to narrow to 85 billion riyals, or 2.7% of gross domestic product — significantly lower than the ministry’s target of 141 billion riyals.

The government expects gross domestic product to grow 7.5% in real terms in 2022 as the economy heals from the impact of Covid-19 and the global economy recovers, driving renewed demand for energy. The price of Brent crude hit a nearly three-year high above $80 a barrel this week, welcome news for a country that got more than half of its revenue from oil last year. Saudi Arabia's oil production is also set to rise considerably next year, as the OPEC+ cartel eases cuts begun at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. That gives officials more breathing room after a revenue crunch during the pandemic pushed them to triple value-added tax and trim public sector pay, drawing complaints from citizens. "This reflects a conservative approach in budgeting oil and non-oil revenue, taken as a precautionary measure against risks of resurgence of the pandemic," the pre-budget document said.