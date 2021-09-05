Saudi Arabia lowers light crude prices to Asia; US, Europe prices steady By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia lowered its prices to Asian customers in October versus September, though left prices to northwestern Europe and the United States steady.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco (SE:) lowered the price differential of light crude for delivery to the Far East in October to a premium of $1.7 per barrel versus the average of Oman and Dubai crudes, according to a company pricing document. The price differential in September was a premium of $3 dollars per barrel.

The company kept the price differential of light crude to northwest Europe unchanged, at a discount of $1.7/barrel versus ICE (NYSE:) . It also kept the price differential of light crude to the United States unchanged at a premium of $1.35/barrel versus ASCI.

