Saudi Arabia keeps focus on deficit cut with 2022 budget

DUBAI — Saudi Arabia expects to post a deficit of 2.7% of gross domestic product this year and to reduce it further next year, it said in a preliminary budget statement for 2022, maintaining a focus on fiscal adjustment despite projected higher crude revenues.

Saudi Arabia had budgeted a 4.9% deficit for 2021 but that figure has now been revised to a 2.7% forecast, which the kingdom plans to reduce further to 1.6% of GDP in 2022.

According to its projections, Saudi Arabia would switch to a 0.8% surplus in 2023.