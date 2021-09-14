Saudi Arabia bans beef imports from Brazilian meatpackers

Article content

SAO PAULO — Saudi Arabia has suspended beef imports from some Brazilian meatpackers after the South American country detected two atypical cases of mad cow disease earlier this month, Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement that the suspension took place on Sept. 6 and affected five slaughterhouses in Minas Gerais state.

“Technical information about the case has already been sent to the health authorities in Saudi Arabia,” it said. “Meetings are being held, but there is still no provision for the lifting of suspensions.”