Saudi Arabia able to produce, integrate new forms of energy – minister

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud said on Saturday that Saudi Arabia has the capabilities to produce and integrate new forms of energy into the kingdom’s economy and exports.

The kingdom doesn’t see any contradiction between investing in energy and caring for the climate, he told Asharq TV.

“We seek to develop technologies that enable the consumption of oil and gas in environmentally friendly manner,” Prince Abdulaziz said in the TV interview.

“We strive to make Saudi Arabia a reliable source of all forms of energy,” he added.

Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative in Riyadh on Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said the world’s top oil exporter aimed to reach ‘net zero’ emissions of greenhouse gases by 2060 – 10 years later than the United States.

He also said it would double the emissions cuts it planned to achieve by 2030. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Omar Fahmy Editing by Frances Kerry and Christina Fincher)