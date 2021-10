Article content

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud said on Saturday that Saudi Arabia has the capabilities to produce and integrate new forms of energy into the kingdom’s economy and exports, Asharq TV reported.

The kingdom doesn’t see see any contradiction between investing in energy and caring for the climate, he added in an interview with Asharq TV. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Omar Fahmy Editing by Frances Kerry)