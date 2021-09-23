Satoshi’s Bitcoin Website Got Hacked For The First Time By DailyCoin

Satoshi’s Bitcoin Website Got Hacked For The First Time



The website registered by Satoshi Nakamoto is promoting a crypto scam after getting hacked

One of the site’s owners points fingers towards Cloudflare (NYSE:) for the malicious hack.

.org faced a severe DDoS attack in the past.

In crypto, one thing is for certain – never say never. Unfortunately, Bitcoin.org, the first Bitcoin educational online source, presumably registered by Satoshi Nakamoto, has been hacked.

Bitcoin.org Promotes Scams

Claiming Bitcoin got hacked is too strong of a euphemism. Screengrabs posted on Crypto Twitter (NYSE:) on September 22nd show a pop-up message on Bitcoin.org’s home page, requesting people to send BTC to the specified address and receive double the amount in return.

#Bitcoin.org has been hacked. Scam appears on homepage now. #BTC $BTC pic.twitter.com/luNKPqmUfM — Richard 10,000x Heart. I Raised $27M for medicine! (@RichardHeartWin) September 23, 2021

Anyone new to Bitcoin would immediately recognize the type of scam that’s been an ongoing issue in the crypto space. The Twitter community repeated the message, “don’t send any money, it’s a scam!”

Although, according to data from Blockchian.com, the fraudsters have obtained 0.4 BTC (an estimated $17,000, it is not clear if funds have been received due to the hack.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin.org was no longer accessible; however, users reported the hack to the hosting company, and reports also indicated the Bitcoin’s Whitepaper page showing a 404 Error.

On The Flipside

Bitcoin’s price could slip after the mass media could misinterpret the hacking event.

Sourcing The Issue

Twitter user, CobraBitcoin, presumably the website’s operator and possibly owner, tweeted that the issue appeared after migrating to Cloudflare and soon after getting hacked. Attacks on Bitcoin.org have been an ongoing issue. Cobra Tweeted on July 5th; the website was attacked by an “absolute massive DDoS attack,” ironically also including a ransom.

https://t.co/OsFgRFRRZb getting hit with an absolutely massive DDoS attack and a ransom demand to send Bitcoin or they’ll continue.I don’t think I’ve been this offended in a while. Ungrateful scum. — Cøbra (@CobraBitcoin) July 5, 2021

Matt Carollo, a Bitcoin contributor, reported the scam hack to NameCheap.com, who’ve temporarily taken down the website.

The focus of the discussion concentrated on Cloudflare and domain host NameCheap.com. Twitter user Justin, Threat Intel (NASDAQ:) at Cloudflare, reached out to NameCheap’s security team after Cobra reported their server did not receive any traffic during the attack.

Why You Should Care?

The Bitcoin.org hack is not similar to a hack on the Bitcoin network protocol.

