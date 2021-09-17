Satoshi Nakamoto statue goes up in Budapest By Cointelegraph

A bronze depiction of legendary creator Satoshi Nakamoto is now on display for visitors to Graphisoft Park in Budapest.

In an unveiling ceremony on Sept. 16, András Győrfi, the co-founder of the statue project and editor of crypto news site Kripto Akademia, spoke to a crowd of journalists and Hungarian residents before revealing the shining face of Satoshi. The artwork shows the upper half of a figure with a featureless face wearing a hoodie with the Bitcoin (BTC) logo.