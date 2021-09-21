SATC’s Kim Cattrall And Patricia Field Are Hanging Out

That’s a bold move on their end, and I like it.

And as you probably ALSO know, original cast member Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, is not participating in the reboot.


Getty Images

Kim has made it super-clear that she has no interest in returning to SATC. In a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Cattrall said she had a “toxic relationship” with her former co-stars. “We’ve never been friends,” Cattrall said. “We’ve been colleagues, and in some ways it’s a very healthy place to be, because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal.”

Also, original costume designer and stylist Patricia Field did not come back, opting instead to focus on Emily In Paris.


Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

“The main reason was a time conflict,” Field told WWD back in March. “I wasn’t able to be in New York doing that and be in Paris doing Emily in Paris. But I told them to call my very dear friend Molly Rogers, who also worked in my store back in the day. She did Sex and the City with me from start to finish. She knew it well so she’s doing it. My dance card was full.”

Anyway, cut to a few months later, and who do I see hanging out together on Instagram? Why, it’s Kim and Patricia.

Patricia also shared the pic on her account (albeit a few days earlier), captioning, “Celebrating life with @kimcattrall. Tag your bestie in the comments below.”

Delightful.


Jim Spellman / WireImage

Regardless of intention, this little hangout is bound to start a conversation on social media, especially because many people are missing Patricia Field’s iconic costume design as more and more pics from the reboot roll out. 

Anyyyyway. Love to see two legends in one photo.

