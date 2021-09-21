SATC’s Kim Cattrall And Patricia Field Are Hanging Out



Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage



“The main reason was a time conflict,” Field told WWD back in March. “I wasn’t able to be in New York doing that and be in Paris doing Emily in Paris. But I told them to call my very dear friend Molly Rogers, who also worked in my store back in the day. She did Sex and the City with me from start to finish. She knew it well so she’s doing it. My dance card was full.”