Sarah Paulson Says She’s ‘Probably’ Leaving ‘American Horror Story’ – Hollywood Life

Sarah Paulson may be saying goodbye to ‘American Horror Story’ after Season 10 comes to a close.

Sarah Paulson, 46, has starred in all but one of the past 10 seasons of American Horror Story, but that doesn’t mean she’ll continue with the show until the very end. In fact, while discussing her future on the FX series during a Sept. 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she said she’s “probably” leaving the show after its current season.

“I don’t know,” Sarah said when she was asked what her next Ryan Murphy project might be. “It’s the first time in about three years where I don’t know. I think this is my last season of Horror Story, probably. I mean, I don’t know. Every time he comes to me with some wackadoodle-stoodle character, I tend to be like, ‘Yes! Let’s do it!’ So, I don’t know. This is the first time. So, we’ll see.”

American Horror Story premiered in October 2011, and since then, Sarah has taken on many different roles in the horror anthology series from a witch to a medium to a set of conjoined twins. Sarah’s done it all and she has also worked with Ryan Murphy on his other shows Feud, Ratched and American Crime Story. She’s also currently starring in Impeachment: American Crime Story as Linda Tripp.

Interestingly, Season 10 was supposed to be American Horror Story‘s last, according to Ryan Murphy. But in January 2020, FX renewed the show for an additional three seasons. So perhaps Sarah will change her mind, too.