Sarah Palin’s Daughter Willow Pregnant With Third Child – Hollywood Life

The former Alaskan governor’s middle daughter Willow revealed that she’s expecting a baby boy with her husband!

There’s a bun in the oven! Willow Bailey is almost halfway through her pregnancy with her third child with her husband Ricky Bailey. The 27-year-old is the third child and second daughter of 2008 vice presidential candidate and former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, 57. She revealed that she’s expecting in an Instagram video posted on Sunday November 7.

Willow revealed that she and Ricky are expecting with a clip of her showing off her baby bump, while she rocked a beautiful green, striped dress, and a flannel button-down over it. She also accessorized with a necklace with a gold charm in the middle of it. “Been keeping this guy a little bit of a secret – one more week and we’ll be half way with our BOY,” she wrote in the caption, along with a blue heart emoji.