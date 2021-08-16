Sarah Marshall Named Vice President of Sustainability, NOVA Chemicals Role Underscores Company’s Long-Term Commitment to Address Climate Change and Strive for a Zero Plastic Waste Future

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada , Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”) today announced Sarah Marshall has been promoted to Vice President, Sustainability. In this newly-created role, Marshall will be responsible for leading NOVA Chemicals’ long-term Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, and managing the areas of Climate Care, Corporate Environment and ESG Reporting.

In her previous role as Director of Sustainability, Marshall collaborated with value chain partners, customers, government officials, industry associations and others to find innovative solutions to advance a plastics circular economy resulting in new partnerships and development agreements in mechanical and advanced recycling. Moving forward, Greg DeKunder, Vice President Polyethylene Marketing, NOVA Chemicals, will lead this work to develop a plastics circular economy.

“Sarah is a widely recognized and well-respected leader in sustainability. Her passion, experience and results-oriented nature will be indispensable as we work to decarbonize our industry, strive for a zero plastic waste future, and create value for all our stakeholders,” said John Thayer, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, NOVA Chemicals. “How we care for people and the environment is critical to our long-term success and is the essence of our purpose to shape a world that is better tomorrow than it is today.”

Marshall joined NOVA Chemicals in 1997, and since then has served the company in a variety of leadership roles, including Leader, Products & Catalysts R&D and Director, Technical Service & Application Development. She brings more than 20 years of research and development experience within the petrochemicals industry, previously leading teams of scientists, engineers and technologists at NOVA Chemicals’ Centre for Applied Research and Centre for Performance Applications – the largest private research facilities in western Canada.

“Accelerating toward a low-carbon future is critically important for the planet and offers new opportunities for the company,” said Marshall. “I am honored and delighted to lead a talented team of professionals as we develop and implement solutions at NOVA Chemicals that benefit our stakeholders, society, and our environment,” Marshall said.

Marshall earned her Bachelor of Engineering degree at McGill University, Montreal, in 1997. She is a member of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada Plastics Division Leadership Council, and former Chair of the Canadian Plastics Industry Association. A leading expert on the plastics circular economy and broader sustainability issues, Marshall is a sought-after thought leader and speaker within the industry and beyond.

About NOVA Chemicals Corporation

NOVA Chemicals develops and manufactures chemicals and plastic resins that make everyday life healthier, easier and safer. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security and environmental stewardship through our commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Care®. NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is wholly owned ultimately by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Visit NOVA Chemicals on the Internet at www.novachem.com.

