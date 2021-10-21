Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Bizarre Outfit While Filming ‘SATC’ Revival – Hollywood Life

Carrie Bradshaw’s fashion faux-pas? Sarah Jessica Parker was recently spotted filming the ‘SATC’ revival in a whacky outfit — a departure from her typically chic styles.

What’s going on with Carrie Bradshaw? That’s the thought on Sex & the City fans’ minds as more shots from And Just Like That rolled in on Wednesday, Oct. 20. In the photos, Sarah Jessica Parker‘s iconic character — who’s known for her unique and often chic styles — is sporting some interesting threads. Did Carrie lose her fashion sense?

In the behind-the-scenes pics, Sarah Jessica was seen walking down the steps of a brownstone wearing a matronly, pink-and-white gingham plaid gown, a blue zip-up hoodie, layered head scarves, and purple rubber gloves. The actress also sported large tinted sunglasses and white, block-heeled shoes with undone straps. Per the Daily Mail, the actress was seen beforehand in casual joggers as she carried a script, rehearsing scenes for the HBO Max spinoff.

The photos could indicate a comical scene the actress will have to play — something SATC fans will recall from past episodes. During season 3, for example, Carrie was mugged at gunpoint and had to trade in her Manolos for a pair of friend Miranda’s clunky, unfashionable white heels. In season 6, another shoe disaster occurred, when Carrie’s Manolos were yet again stolen (from a friend’s party) and the columnist had to borrow her friend’s ugly sneakers for the remainder of the night. Although fans are curious about what exactly is going on in these scenes, perhaps the best thing to do is wait until the reboot premieres and be pleasantly surprised!

Of course fans are eager to check out the revival, so Sarah Jessica provided a much-needed sneak preview on Aug.10, posting a slideshow of photos from Carrie and Big’s apartment. The scenes that have been released are definitely recalling similar vibes to the original, but one major change — Kim Cattrall not returning as Samantha — is notable. When the revival was first announced in Jan. 2021, SJP responded to a fan who thought she and Kim “dislike” each other. “No. I don’t dislike her,” Sarah said at the time. “I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

The reboot will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they continue to navigate their lives in the Big Apple, now in their 50s. The first season, premiering in December, will consist of 10 episodes.