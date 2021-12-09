Sarah Jessica Parker, Son & Husband At ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere – Hollywood Life

Sarah Jessica Parker arrived at the premiere of ‘And Just Like That’ in a stunning in a grey-and-pink tutu dress and matching cape, looking happy with her son and husband at her side.

And just like that … Carrie Bradshaw is back! Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, echoed her iconic Sex and the City character’s signature style on Wednesday for the premiere of And Just Like That, the HBO Max revival of the popular series that first aired in 1998 and changed television forever. For the event, held on Dec. 8 in New York City, Sarah made it a family affair with husband Matthew Broderick, tk, and son James, 19, as her dates, as both men looked dapper in classic black suits. Sarah stunned in a grey and pink, ’50s-style bustier bodice dress, with a matching grey cape, slicking her hair back in a high, chic bun.

Sarah’s frock was tight around the bodice and frayed out into a midi style that stopped at her knees, with beautiful grey fabric that was embellished with sequin designs. The skirt also featured a slit, revealing a baby pink-colored tutu skirt underneath, while the grey cape draped over her shoulders and over the dress’s silhouette. She accessorized the look with a metallic necklace, silver bracelet, stud earrings, and a few silver rings, completing the outfit with pink, satin, pointed-toe pumps.

The actress’ style choice felt so quintessentially Carrie, echoing signature looks from the show. Fans may recall the cream-and-seafoam green tulle dress she wore during the Paris finale of SATC, running around the city before running into her true love, Big. The premiere look also brings to mind the charcoal grey Chanel Couture dress she wore for the 2004 Golden Globes when she won Best Actress for a TV Series Musical or Comedy. SJP may have also opted for the signature style to call back her iconic pink-and-white tutu look she wore during the original series’ unforgettable opening credits.

The “new chapter” of Sex and the City follows Carrie (Sarah), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The show will debut with two episodes on December 9 on HBO Max starting at 3:01 a.m. ET. The following 8 episodes will premiere weekly on Thursdays.