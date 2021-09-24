Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts To Willie Garson’s Death – Hollywood Life

Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about the ‘unbearable’ loss of her ‘Sex And The City’ co-star Willie Garson with a touching Instagram post.

Sarah Jessica Parker paid tribute to her late co-star Willie Garson, following his heartbreaking death on Sept. 21, by sharing a series photo of him on Friday September 24. The late actor, who portrayed Stanford Blatch, BFF of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City, passed away at the age of 57 after suffering from pancreatic cancer. The 56-year-old actress mourned “The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship.”

Sarah noted that she’d taken her time to write a proper tribute to her friend, because silence demonstrated the “gravity” and “anguish” that Willie’s death brought. “It’s been unbearable,” she began her caption. Sarah noted all the memories that two had made together both onscreen and off. “Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls.”

Willie had spoken about his close personal friendship with Sarah in a July interview that resurfaced after his death, and Sarah showed just how much she cared for the actor in her post. “Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface,” she wrote, and offered condolences to the actor’s son Nathen. “My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie’s life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa.” Sarah concluded the post, by sharing the last thing the actor had told her. “These were his last words to me. ‘Great bangles all around.’ Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson,” she wrote.

Shortly after his death, Sarah had commented on co-star Chris Noth’s Instagram post on September 22 that she was “not ready yet” to talk about her friend and co-star’s passing.The late actor was set to reprise his role in the upcoming SATC revival And Just Like That, having already filmed a number of scenes. Following his death on September 21, the star’s SATC family mourned the loss and penned heartfelt tributes to the him.

Mario Cantone, who portrayed Willie’s onscreen love interest Anthony Marentino, wrote that he was “devasted” on Instagram. “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner,” he wrote. “I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest …I love you.”

Cynthia Nixon, who portrayed Miranda Hobbes, wrote that Willie was a “source of light” in her tribute. “So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @Willie.Garson,” she wrote. “We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional — always.”

Chris Noth, who plays Mr. Big in both series and movies, posted a photo of Sarah and Willie with a broken heart emoji as the caption. And it was actually in the comments section of that post that Sarah wrote, “Thank you dearest Chris. I’m not ready yet. Xxx”.

HBO released a statement to HollywoodLife, following the actor’s passing. “Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe,” the network said. “He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”