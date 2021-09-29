Santander’s Botin calls for central bank coordination on climate stress tests

Article content

MADRID — Central banks need to be more coordinated on stress tests for lenders’ climate-related exposure to safeguard a level playing field for potential capital requirements, the chairman of Spain’s Santander , Ana Botin, said on Wednesday.

“We need coordination between central banks on stress tests because (otherwise) they would lead to (different) capital incentives,” Botin told a financial webinar in the run-up to the COP-26 climate summit.

“This is going to mean that more or less capital is going to go to certain areas or sectors and countries,” she said.