Santander Consumer agrees to go private in $12.7 bln deal

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it had agreed to be taken private by its majority shareholder Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

New York Stock Exchange-listed Santander Consumer said in a statement that Santander Holdings would buy its shares at $41.50 a piece in cash, representing an equity value of $12.7 billion. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)