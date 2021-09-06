Santa Is Bringing Bitcoin (BTC) To $100K for Christmas By CoinQuora

- Bitcoin’s price will hit $100,000 by Christmas.
- Crypto analyst — PlanB made the forecast based on Bitcoin’s S2F model.
- Many others believe that will certainly hit $100,000 by the end of 2021.
Crypto analyst — PlanB (@100trillionUSD) shares a tweet about the price of Bitcoin’s possible trajectory by the end of this year. To be specific, PlanB believes that the price of Bitcoin will go up to $100,000 by the time Christmas comes around.
#Bitcoin currently at $50,400
Baseline S2F forecast of $100K by Christmas still stands (or more precise: $100K average for this halving period 2020-2024)
On-chain (non-S2F) indicator shows no sign of a top yet (no red dots). This is…
