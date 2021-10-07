Sannam S4 launches “Seamless” – a new brand focused on the global expansion of commercial and nonprofit enterprises

Article content LONDON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sannam S4 announced plans to take its global expansion services to the next level through the diversification and rebranding of its commercial and nonprofit operations under the Seamless name. As a reflection of the end-to-end solution that Sannam S4 offers – from market research and entity setup, to payroll, accounting and compliance, Seamless perfectly encompasses the services offered and optimisations delivered by an in-house team of experts and specialists from all over the world.

Article content Seamless offers a trusted and proven set of services to the nonprofit and commercial sectors to expand in India, Asia and beyond. With over a decade of experience in India and other Asian countries, Sannam S4’s Seamless brand is ideally placed to make international expansion a success for organisations of all shapes and sizes. With its year-on-year revenue growth and deep experience in global expansion of businesses from across a wide range of sectors, it was a natural choice for the Seamless brand to evolve into a separate, specialised organisation alongside Sannam S4. Under Seamless, organisations continue to benefit from a well-established brand’s expertise and extensive knowledge base. Industry experts provide a dedicated and specialised service inclusive of everything from strategy development to the legal implications of expansion to ongoing finance and accounting support and compliance-related concerns. As a reliable and trusted partner, Seamless provides the exact foundations and support operations needed to expand practically, safely, and with all the necessary structures in place for success.