Sanjib Sahoo Named to Constellation Research Business Transformation 150 Hall of Fame

Article content
Ingram Micro Chief Digital Officer Recognized for Exemplary Leadership in Driving a Digital Future
Article content
IRVINE, Calif. — Ingram Micro Inc. today announced EVP and Chief Digital Officer Sanjib Sahoo is now part of the Constellation Research Business Transformation 150 Hall of Fame, an elite class of executives leading business transformation efforts around the globe.
News: @IngramMicroInc’s EVP and CDO @SahooSanj Named to @ConstellationR #BT150 Hall of Fame #CCE2021
Sahoo was welcomed into the BT150 Hall of Fame by industry influencer R “Ray” Wang, founder and CEO at Constellation Research. The BT150 Hall of Fame represents the spirit of transformation and the top digital executives in the world,” proclaims Ray. “Sanjib has always exhibited both the business and technical prowess needed to move the needle in the business.”
With more than twenty years of experience, Sahoo leads Ingram Micro’s global strategic efforts to further accelerate the development of innovative, world-class customer and user experiences designed to shape and create competitive advantage and differentiation for the company’s Technology Solutions and Cloud businesses. His responsibilities include leading the digital transformation and modernization of the company’s customer-facing platforms, including applications, subscription services and consumption models for billing. Sahoo joined Ingram Micro in June 2021.
“Technology without the innovative minds to drive it forward is meaningless. Digital Transformation is all about spirit, not just solutions,” says Sahoo. “Always lead knowing your people, your leaders, your team, and your customers are driving and defining the workplace of the future. It’s an honor to be inducted into the BT150 Hall of Fame and share in the successful and ongoing transformation of today’s business landscape.”
Sahoo has authored numerous technology models and white papers on Risk and Innovation Leadership, Leadership Development, Innovative Marketing, Open Source Architecture, and Mobile Strategy, and holds several patents on Dynamic Communications and Streaming for Mobile Devices. He is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and has been a contributor to Wired and the Harvard Business Review. Sahoo graduated Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program and holds a master’s degree in computer applications from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, India and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Calcutta University, India.
“Nearly 750 C-level and top leaders have made our prestigious, who’s who Business Transformation 150 lists over the last five years,” said Constellation Research’s vice president and principal analyst, Dion Hinchcliffe. “Now, after careful deliberation, just ten have been selected from all of them, as the most representative examples of the digital leaders of the future. We are thrilled to induct them into our inaugural BT150 Hall of Fame.”
Article content
Nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors and analysts powered the six-month selection process. In addition to the exhaustive search, this year marks the fifth anniversary of the public list. To celebrate the fifth-year anniversary, a Hall of Fame was established to recognize legends in the industry.
The full listing can be found here: https://www.constellationr.com/business-transformation-150-hall-fame
About Ingram Micro
Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005846/en/
Contacts
Global Press Contacts:
Marie Meoli Rourke
WhiteFox Marketing
714-292-2199
marie@whitefoxpr.com
#distro