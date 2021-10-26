Sanjib Sahoo Named to Constellation Research Business Transformation 150 Hall of Fame

Article content

IRVINE, Calif. — Ingram Micro Inc. today announced EVP and Chief Digital Officer Sanjib Sahoo is now part of the Constellation Research Business Transformation 150 Hall of Fame, an elite class of executives leading business transformation efforts around the globe.

News: @IngramMicroInc’s EVP and CDO @SahooSanj Named to @ConstellationR #BT150 Hall of Fame #CCE2021

Sahoo was welcomed into the BT150 Hall of Fame by industry influencer R “Ray” Wang, founder and CEO at Constellation Research. The BT150 Hall of Fame represents the spirit of transformation and the top digital executives in the world,” proclaims Ray. “Sanjib has always exhibited both the business and technical prowess needed to move the needle in the business.”

With more than twenty years of experience, Sahoo leads Ingram Micro’s global strategic efforts to further accelerate the development of innovative, world-class customer and user experiences designed to shape and create competitive advantage and differentiation for the company’s Technology Solutions and Cloud businesses. His responsibilities include leading the digital transformation and modernization of the company’s customer-facing platforms, including applications, subscription services and consumption models for billing. Sahoo joined Ingram Micro in June 2021.

“Technology without the innovative minds to drive it forward is meaningless. Digital Transformation is all about spirit, not just solutions,” says Sahoo. “Always lead knowing your people, your leaders, your team, and your customers are driving and defining the workplace of the future. It’s an honor to be inducted into the BT150 Hall of Fame and share in the successful and ongoing transformation of today’s business landscape.”

Sahoo has authored numerous technology models and white papers on Risk and Innovation Leadership, Leadership Development, Innovative Marketing, Open Source Architecture, and Mobile Strategy, and holds several patents on Dynamic Communications and Streaming for Mobile Devices. He is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and has been a contributor to Wired and the Harvard Business Review. Sahoo graduated Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program and holds a master’s degree in computer applications from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, India and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Calcutta University, India.

“Nearly 750 C-level and top leaders have made our prestigious, who’s who Business Transformation 150 lists over the last five years,” said Constellation Research’s vice president and principal analyst, Dion Hinchcliffe. “Now, after careful deliberation, just ten have been selected from all of them, as the most representative examples of the digital leaders of the future. We are thrilled to induct them into our inaugural BT150 Hall of Fame.”