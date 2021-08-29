Sandra Oh On Traumatic Grey’s Anatomy Rise To Fame

As you all know, Sandra announced her departure from Grey’s eight years ago. Opening up to The Hollywood Reporter about stepping away from the series after its 10th season, she said, “Creatively, I really feel like I gave it my all, and I feel ready to let her go. It’s such an interesting thing to play a character for so long and to actually get the sense that she wants to be let go as well. [Cristina] wants to be let go, and I am ready to let her go.”



Ron Tom / © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

