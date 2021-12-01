Sandra Bullock On Why She Wasn’t A Young Mother – Hollywood Life

Sandra Bullock opens up about her motherhood journey in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Red Table Talk’ and admits that she knew she wouldn’t be a young mother.

Sandra Bullock comes to the red table to talk about her road to becoming a mother in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the December 1 edition of Red Table Talk, which premieres at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. “I knew I would be a mother,” the 57-year-old says. “I knew I wouldn’t be a mother at a young age.”

Gammy points out that Sandra was “full-on in actress mode” when she was younger. “That’s what I had. That’s all that I had,” Sandra continues. “That was my joy. I was on a wheel. But it’s hard when society’s breathing down your neck, you’re supposed to do it this way.”

Willow Smith agrees with Sandra that society is “always shoving that down women’s throats.” Sandra admits that she knew that she made the right decision when she met her son. “When Louis came into my life, he was put into my arms at 10 days,” she says. “I just knew and I said, ‘This is my path.’”

The Blind Side actress announced she had adopted Louis in 2010. She welcomed daughter Laila, 8, via adoption in 2015. During her sit-down on Red Table Talk, Sandra talks about adoption, the traumas of the foster care system, co-parenting, the life-changing experiences that led her to seek a unique style of therapy, and what parenting two Black children has taught her.

Sandra is currently dating Bryan Randall. They’ve been together since 2015. The actress explains on Red Table Talk why she doesn’t necessarily need to marry Bryan. “I found the love of my life,” Sandra says, according to ET. “We share two beautiful children, three children — his older daughter. Best thing ever. So, I don’t want to say do it like I do it but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner, a devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to whether a storm with a good man.”

Sandra is returning to the big screen with her latest movie The Unforgivable, which premieres December 10 on Netflix. The drama marks her first film in 3 years. After The Unforgivable, Sandra will be seen in Lost City of D and Bullet Train.