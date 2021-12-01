Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Sandra Bullock Details Horrifying 2014 Home Invasion - Up News Info
Entertainment

Sandra Bullock Details Horrifying 2014 Home Invasion

by Bradly Lamb
“I haven’t been alone since the day it happened.”

More than seven years after a stranger broke into Sandra Bullock’s house while she was there alone, the actor spoke at length about the terrifying incident and its lasting effects on her mental health in a candid new interview.


Araya Doheny / WireImage via Getty Images

Sandra, who’s known for her roles in popular comedies like Miss Congeniality and critically-acclaimed films like The Blind Side, recalled the 2014 home invasion in detail during an appearance on Red Table Talk today.


Araya Doheny / WireImage via Getty Images

“My house was broken into while I was in it,” she shared, speaking to Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “I’m in the closet going, ‘This doesn’t end well.'”

We are so honored to have OG fan, the incredible Sandra Bullock here at the table this week 💫 Watch an all new RTT now!

https://t.co/G6uAzNs83t


@RedTableTalk / Via Twitter: @RedTableTalk

As Sandra explained, an intruder entered her California residence on “the one night” that her son Louis Bardo Bullock, whom she adopted in 2010, was staying with their nanny.


Facebook Watch / Via Facebook: watch

“It was the one night that our nanny goes, ‘Let me just take him to my apartment which is up the street because you’re going to be out late,'” she remembered. “Had he been home, I would’ve run to the closet, which is now my official closet but that was his bedroom, and it would have changed our destiny forever…So why was he not home on that one night?”

Sandra also opened up about the consequences of the break-in, “and the violation of that,” on her mental wellbeing. “I wasn’t the same after that. I was unraveling,” she said, and noted elsewhere in the interview that she hasn’t “been alone since the day it happened.”


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The Bird Box star later sought treatment, and said that one form of therapy, called EMDR, was particularly helpful. “The break-in happens and I discover something called EMDR therapy, which was the most healing,” Sandra shared.


Facebook Watch / Via Facebook: watch

EMDR, short for eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, is a form of psychotherapy used to address symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Sandra said she reached some important conclusions about her life and relationships as a result of the therapy sessions. “I realized I have surrounded myself often with unsafe people and situations and have put myself there,” she continued. “I have no one else to blame but myself because that was the most familiar feeling that I had.”

You can watch Sandra’s Red Table Talk interview here.

To learn more about EMDR and other forms of psychotherapy, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s website.

