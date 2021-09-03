Sandoz Canada launches PrSandoz® Lenalidomide, a generic equivalent to PrRevlimid®

Pr Sandoz ®

This addition to the Sandoz Canada Gx Oncology portfolio can potentially allow millions of dollars in Canadian healthcare system savings.

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sandoz Canada Inc. announced today the launch of Sandoz® Lenalidomide, making Sandoz Canada one of the first companies to offer a generic version of Revlimid® on the Canadian market. Sandoz® Lenalidomide is offered in blister pack of 21 or 28 capsules and is available in six strengths: 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 25 mg.

Sandoz® Lenalidomide is indicated for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to Low- or Intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes associated with a deletion 5q cytogenetic abnormality with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities. Approval for this indication is based on red blood cell transfusion independence response rates. Also, Sandoz® Lenalidomide in combination with dexamethasone is indicated for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients who are not eligible for a stem cell transplant.

This product is already commercialized in 4 countries within the Sandoz Network and Canada will become the fifth country to commercialize it. Sandoz Canada generic version of Revlimid® will be distributed through RevAid®, the same distribution program as the reference medicine to ensure a seamless transition for healthcare providers and patients. As such, it will not require any additional educational material, certification or training. Healthcare professionals and patients will be able to count on Sandoz for educational tools, reimbursement and financial assistance where permitted.

“We are very proud to contribute to making life-enhancing medicines more accessible by launching affordable and effective generics like Sandoz® Lenalidomide, by supporting healthcare providers and patients, and by ensuring reliable supply,” says Michel Robidoux, President and General Manager of Sandoz Canada. “The millions of dollars in savings created by generics contribute to strengthening our healthcare system for all Canadians.”

About Sandoz

Sandoz International GmbH is a world leader in generics and biosimilars and a division of the Swiss multinational Novartis AG. A true leader in its field, Sandoz Canada markets and distributes a wide range of generics and biosimilars.

Sandoz Canada is a pioneer, a leader and trusted supplier of quality biosimilars based on the global experience and capabilities of Sandoz GmbH in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biosimilars since 1996. Sandoz launched the first biosimilar in Europe in 2006 and in the Canadian market in 2009. www.sandoz.ca

