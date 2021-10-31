Sandbox Price Skyrocket to $1.75, Eyes $2 Soon By CoinQuora

Sandbox Price Skyrocket to $1.75, Eyes $2 Soon



Sandbox trades a bullish price over $1.5.

SAND records a 30-day growth rate of over +170%.

Sandbox (SAND), a virtual crypto network where players can play, build, monetize and own their virtual experiences, is on fire. In detail, the crypto successfully surged its price to over $1.5 in the past 24 hours. This bullish position of the crypto has effectively recorded a growth rate amounting to almost +170% in the past 30 days.

Spooky developments on the way within #TheSandbox on #ScreenshotSaturday #gamedev #indiedev #gamedevelopment pic.twitter.com/aIK0ynAfhu — The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) October 30, 2021

The tweet above stated some things about the coming development in the network. This tweet was retweeted almost 500 times on the Twitter (NYSE:) platform. As a result, more people in the crypto world are now anticipating the new developments of the network, especially the Sandbox community. With this, we can say that these events can somehow have some impact on the recent price surge of crypto.

On the other hand, the Sandbox network has also been reported to be popular among Hollywood celebrities. For instance, Snoop Dogg, an American rapper who believes in the power of NFT to bring his fans closer to one another, partners with Sandbox. This partnership enables Snoop Dogg to host parties and concerts inside the Sandbox network.

The Sandbox crypto is a digital asset that uses technology. As a result, SAND can easily interact with the ETH community and its investors within and outside the crypto world. With this, Sandbox can expect mass adoption of its token that can pump its price even further.

