Sanctor Capital Supports New GameFi, Invests in Project Rainicorn By CoinQuora

Sanctor Capital Supports New GameFi, Invests in Project Rainicorn



Sanctor Capital made a strategic investment in Rainicorn.

Sanctor Capital raised $20M for GameFi-focused inaugural fund.

Sanctor Capital, a blockchain investment firm, has recently made a strategic investment in Project Rainicorn. This is to show support to the ongoing development of the much-awaited play-to-earn game called The Lords of Light.

Recently, Sanctor has gathered $20 million for its inaugural fund. This capital will bootstrap projects like DeFi, GameFi, and cross-chain infrastructure development. Earlier this year, the thesis-driven venture firm launched with the vision of becoming a “sanctuary” for crypto founders.

Meanwhile, Raini has developed a smart approach to combine multiple innovative hybrid products–those that integrate NFTs into DeFi concepts. Consequently, it will then be packaged into a single network that can only be accessed through a staking model. Dubbed the “Rainiverse,” this ecosystem includes The Lords of Light had just sold out 2,000 card packs and a famous play-to-earn incentive design.

Sanctor’s strategic investment entails a comprehensive approach to funding and a spot in its Turbo program. This program intends to provide Web3 innovators with the tools they require to see rapid growth and development. These tools cover marketing, networking, distribution, and development assistance. A Sanctor Partner, Ilya Abugov, further noted:

The Rainiverse has merged art and games in an exciting community-focused way. Their curated art platform has become an understated crypto destination, and The Lords of Light game promises to infuse new crypto life into card game concepts many of us grew up with. Raini is more than an art platform, more than a game platform, and this is only the beginning.

Conversely, Raini co-founder @Artkin expressed his excitement towards the partnership with Sanctor. “The additional support they bring to the table will be incredibly helpful in establishing Raini as a key player in this space,” he noted.

The Lord of Light adds to the distribution of artistic NFTs that can be staked and give farming rewards, and a growing lineup of NFT drops. These include affiliated physical deliverables through Raini’s partners with the popular production team Krew Studios. The two recently partnered up for an inaugural NFT collaboration for artist Jordi Molla.

