Sanctor Capital launches $20M fund to bootstrap GameFi, DeFi projects By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Blockchain-focused investment firm Sanctor Capital has raised $20 million to fund emerging projects in the cryptocurrency space, offering the latest evidence that venture capital continues to flood the market.

The investment fund will be used to bootstrap projects in some of crypto’s hottest segments, including DeFi, GameFi and cross-chain infrastructure development, Sanctor announced Tuesday. In addition to funding early-stage companies, Sanctor will also provide guidance to blockchain founders on how to launch and scale their products.