Sanctioned Russian oligarch urges central bank to embrace Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has once again called on the Russian government to stop ignoring (BTC) after the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation raided his homes in Washington and New York.
In a Telegram post on Thursday, Deripaska argued that the Bank of Russia has been “infantile in ignoring the growing cryptocurrency market,” while the U.S. Department of the Treasury has been “investing particularly in this direction.”
