San Francisco’s In-N-Out Burger Reopens After Being Shut Down Because Employees Didn’t Check Customers’ Proof Of Vaccination

It seems like In-N-Out Burger and the city of San Francisco are in a tussle over a Covid-19 vaccine mandate. According to CBS San Francisco, the burger spot was temporarily closed last Thursday because its employees were not checking proof of vaccination for customers. Although the business has since reopened, they are now limited to take-out.

For those who don’t know, this In-N-Out location is positioned in a touristy area named Fisherman’s Wharf. It typically welcomed guests for indoor dining and carry-out and does not have a drive-thru.

However, the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) temporarily shut down operations because store employees were not enforcing city-wide mandate called the “Safer Return Together Health Order.”

The mandate requires all restaurant employees to “actively intervene by demanding proof of vaccination and photo identification from every customer, then act as enforcement personnel by barring entry for any customers without the proper documentation.”

Therefore, the burger joint was issued a final notice of violation and notice of closure for noncompliance on October 14th. Apparently, the health department alerted In-N-Out representatives of the vaccination proof requirement “multiple times” after visiting the restaurant on September 24 because of a complaint. During another visit on October 6, In-N-Out remained in violation.

Despite the temporary shutdown, In-N-Out continues to stand by their decision to serve all restaurant employees and “making all feel welcome.”

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant associates to segregate customers into those who may be served and those who may not, whether based on the documentation they carry, or any other reason,” the statement read. “We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business. This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper, and offensive.”

