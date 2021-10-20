San Francisco Offers Cash Incentive Up To $100K For Information On Car Burglaries That Could Lead To Arrests

Cities across the U.S. are always coming up with new policies to combat crime, especially in major cities like Philadelphia, Atlanta, and San Francisco. Residents and visitors have become victims of their vehicles being burglarized across the Bay Area in San Francisco, Oakland, and beyond. To decrease the crimes in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed has announced an opportunity for residents to earn some big bucks for offering valuable information about those responsible.

According to Kron4, the city announced today they are offering a cash reward system of up to $100,000 for individuals who provide accurate information, pending the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved in the car break-ins. Mayor Breed said in a statement, “The frequent auto burglaries in San Francisco are not victimless crimes. They have real financial and emotional consequences for the victims.” Mayor Breed continued stating the break-ins hurt SF residents, especially working families who do not have the time or money to deal with the effects. Also, visitors whose experiences are tarnished after an otherwise positive experience.

TSR exclusively spoke with Rico Alamsyah, who shared a video on TikTok of break-ins in the city that went viral. Rico told us, “I live in San Francisco. I know that this [bulgaries] happens in many places, but it’s just getting ridiculous in here, especially during the pandemic. My car itself got broken into two times during the pandemic.” Rico continued explaining that the break-ins are frustrating and that he saw many people making signs asking people not to break into their cars which he thought was a great idea to share on his TikTok. “I never thought that my video would go viral like this. I’m more than happy to share with so many people,” he said.

Reports state that vehicle break-ins peaked this year at 566 citywide incidents for the week ending July 4, according to San Francisco Police Department Compstat data. Mayor Breed has worked to decrease the number by expanding police patrols in high-traffic businesses, which has resulted in a 37 percent drop in burglaries. In addition, she assigned 26 additional police officers who patrol on bicycle and foot to watch over highly populated travel destinations, like Fisherman’s Wharf. So far, a total of 358 auto break-ins have occurred in SF for the week ending on Oct. 17, according to the city’s most recent data.

Residents seem to support Mayor Breed’s new system to combating car break-ins. Currently, over $225,000 has been raised far for this cause. Roomies, do y’all think other cities should implement this system?

