SEOUL — Battery maker Samsung SDI Co Ltd and automaker Stellantis NV have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish an electric vehicle (EV) battery joint venture, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing industry sources.

Yonhap said the two companies plan to build an EV battery factory in the United States. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)