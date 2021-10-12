Samsung leader Lee set to stand trial for alleged unlawful use of sedative

Article content SEOUL — Samsung conglomerate leader Jay Y. Lee is set to stand trial on Tuesday charged with the unlawful use of a controlled substance, as legal woes continue to haunt the executive even after his release on parole in August following a bribery conviction. Lee’s release had raised market watchers’ expectations of a flurry of major decisions at crown jewel Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and its affiliates, including the location of a $17 billion chip factory being planned in the United States.

But Lee is having to refocus on his legal troubles, with the Seoul Central District Court scheduled to hold its first hearing of a case in which Lee is suspected of receiving propofol – a sedative used in anesthesia – outside of medical purposes at a clinic in Seoul. Under South Korean law, the recipient of a controlled substance deemed to have been administered illegally is liable for prosecution, as well as those who administered the drug. Lee's counsel has said his use was hospital treatment and not unlawful. Clinic staff, who are being tried separately, have denied wrongdoing. Prosecutors were first made aware of the matter in 2020 but were advised to drop their investigation in March 2021 by an independent panel reviewing prosecution probes. They continued to seek the maximum fine as recently as June before another police report of sedative use led the court to order a trial.