Samsung Heir Departs for Canada, U.S. to Meet Partners: Yonhap

(Bloomberg) — Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee left Sunday for Canada and the U.S. in his first overseas business trip since his parole in August, according to Yonhap News.

Samsung’s de-facto chief told reporters at an airport that he will meet with “various partners” in the U.S., Yonhap said. While it’s unclear what Lee will do in his first business travel to the country in five years, he could visit Samsung’s chip plant site in Austin, Texas amid the shortage of semiconductors and may finalize the selection of the site for the firm’s new U.S. chip plant, according to the report.

Lee will also visit Boston, where Moderna Inc.’s headquarters are located. Samsung Biologics Co. makes the Moderna Covid vaccine.

