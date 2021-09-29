Samsung Electronics close to finalizing $17 bln Texas chip plant -sources

Article content

SEOUL — Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is close to finalizing the construction of a second, $17 billion semiconductor factory in Williamson County in the U.S. state of Texas, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

Samsung told Reuters that it is continuing due diligence in multiple locations, and that it has yet to make a decision.

The factory will make advanced logic semiconductor chips and is likely to create about 1,800 jobs, Samsung previously said in filings to state officials.