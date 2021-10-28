Samsung Elec Q3 profit rises to 3-year high on chip sales By Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics (OTC:) Co Ltd’s third-quarter profit rose 28% to its highest in three years, as strong memory chip prices, chip contract manufacturing and display sales outweighed increased costs to produce consumer electronics.
Operating profit rose to 15.8 trillion won ($13.48 billion) for July-September, from 12.35 trillion won a year earlier, the world’s top maker of memory chips and smartphones said.
That was in line with the company’s estimate of 15.8 trillion won earlier this month.
($1 = 1,172.0300 won)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.