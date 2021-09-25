Sam intensifies to a Category 4 Hurricane

(Reuters) – Hurricane Sam has intensified to a category 4 hurricane, with some additional strengthening expected through Saturday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Sam is located about 1,025 miles (1,655 km) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (220 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
