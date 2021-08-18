Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Sam Asghari said girlfriend Britney Spears will ‘absolutely’ be back to performing soon amid her conservatorship battle. The pop star last hit the stage in late 2017 for her Vegas residency.

Sam Asghari is hopeful about the prospect of girlfriend Britney Spears returning to the stage. After a sweaty workout at a gym in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Aug. 18, the personal trainer, 27, was approached by TMZ (video here) and asked if his pop star girlfriend, 39, would perform again soon amid her conservatorship battle. Sam responded with an “absolutely!” followed up by a “hopefully.”

The personal trainer has been parlaying his career into Hollywood, making appearances in HBO Max’s Hacks and Showtime’s Black Monday. And when approached by TMZ on Wednesday, he decided to shoot his shot at a cameo in the upcoming Fast & Furious 10. “Guess what? Fast 10, I’m coming for you,” Sam said. (Universal recently announced that the tenth installment has been set for an April 2023 release date.)

Britney has been taking a hiatus from performing since finishing up her Las Vegas residency in late 2017. In June, just a few days prior to her debut court hearing, the pop star addressed the hiatus in an Instagram video answering fan questions, stating that she’s currently in a “transition” in her life. “Am I gonna take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again?” she said in the video. “I have no idea. I’m having fun right now. I’m in a transition in my life, and I’m enjoying myself so, that’s it.”

In July, a few days after her second court hearing, Britney revealed that she had no desire to perform while her estranged father Jamie had control of her conservatorship. (Her former attorney Samuel D. Ingham III said as much last November, telling a judge that the star “will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”) The Spears patriarch has acted as conservator of his daughter since 2008. She said she wouldn’t be performing “any time soon” in an Instagram post that clapped back at people who criticized her dancing videos.

“For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!” Britney wrote, in part. Since then, the pop star has addressed the court and called for the removal of her “abusive” father and conservatorship, revealing that she wanted to sue her entire family. Last week, Jamie agreed to eventually step down as conservator, but it is unclear when that will happen.

With his potential removal, though, there’s a possibility Britney will return to the stage again!